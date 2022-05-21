Police search for missing watcher in Silent Valley

The police conducted a special combing drive to find the missing watcher Rajan in the dense forests of Silent Valley National Park on Saturday. The Thunderbolt commando wing of the Kerala Police led the search.

Rajan has been missing since May 3. Continual search undertaken by hundreds of personnel from the Forest and the Police departments did not yield any results, shrouding the watcher’s disappearance with mystery.

Although a wild animal attack was suspected in the initial days of the search, the authorities ruled it out after no trace could be found. No trace was found in the multiple camera traps set up inside the forest.

The police had extended their investigation into the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, no clue was found from any of Rajan’s contacts in those States.

The police resumed the search after a few days on the presumption that Rajan might not have gone out of the forest.

He was last seen at Sairandhri on May 3. The Forest department searched for him for over a week. The police had issued a lookout notice for Rajan a few days ago.