Police search for leads in alleged abduction case of toddler

February 20, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police were groping in the dark as it remained unable to crack the case pertaining to the abduction of a two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple from near Kochuveli, early on February 19, Monday. The girl, Mary, was rescued the same day.

While the rescue of the toddler, the daughter of Bihari couple Amardeep and Rubeena Devi, brought much relief to the law enforcement forces, the police were yet to piece together the circumstances that led to her “re-emergence” in a 5-feet-deep drain close to a railway track, nearly 350 metres away from where she had gone missing.

The child, who was found uninjured and in a dizzy state on Monday evening, has been kept under observation at the SAT Hospital.

The investigation team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Nidhinraj, actively pursued a woman who was reported to have seen walking along with a child in the area around the same time. However, the person has been found to have no links with the alleged abduction.

The police have now pinned their hopes on a set of CCTV footage they have obtained along the stretch from Arappuravilakam, near Kochuveli, to Chackai Industrial Training Institute (ITI), which have been sent to the Cyber Cell for examination.

Under such circumstances, the police have not ruled out the possibility of the child having walked to the spot and falling down the drain.

Forensic experts collected evidence from the spot where the child was found. Senior police officials including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar also visited the area and reviewed the progress of the investigation.