Police search Asianet News office in Kozhikode following ‘fake interview’ complaint

March 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

An eight-member squad led by Assistant Commissioner of Police P.V. Suresh (District Crime Branch) inspected the regional office of Asianet News channel here on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the telecast of an alleged “fake” interview of a teenage girl from north Kerala, who was presented as a victim of drug and sexual assault.

The search that went on for hours, interrupting functioning of the reporting team, followed a case registered against the news channel at the Vellayil police station under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code. The channel’s Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar, Resident Editor Shajahan, and reporter Noufal Bin Yusaf are among those booked on the charges of making false documents and hatching criminal conspiracy.

‘Work hampered’

The police squad, accompanied by IT experts, scanned digital files and folders at the studio. Two senior Revenue department officers were present to oversee the procedures. Though the editing works at the news studio were hampered, leading to protests, the channel continued to air the live visuals of the checking till the end. Police sources said the checking was part of a routine procedure initiated to recover a suspected video footage related to the complaint filed by P.V. Anvar, MLA, on fake news.

The district functionaries of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) alleged that the police action was suspicious as it challenged media freedom. KUWJ district president M. Firos Khan and secretary P.S. Rakesh said the police tried to create a scary atmosphere around the news channel with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan claimed that the raid on Asianet News was representative of the government’s intolerance towards those criticising its actions. T. Siddique, MLA, said he would raise the issue in the Assembly.