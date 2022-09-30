Police seal two PFI offices in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
September 30, 2022 19:33 IST

The police sealed two offices of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) in Wayanad on Friday.

The district office of the organisation on Buffalo Street at Mananthavady and a local office at Rippon near Meppadi were sealed by the police after a search, District Police Chief R. Aravind said.

The police had recovered four swords from a tyre shop owned by Salim, a local leader of the organisation, near the district office of the PFI on Tuesday. Though a PFI activist was arrested in connection with the incident, Salim was still absconding.

