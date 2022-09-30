Kerala

Police seal two PFI offices in Wayanad

The police sealed two offices of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) in Wayanad on Friday.

The district office of the organisation on Buffalo Street at Mananthavady and a local office at Rippon near Meppadi were sealed by the police after a search, District Police Chief R. Aravind said.

The police had recovered four swords from a tyre shop owned by Salim, a local leader of the organisation, near the district office of the PFI on Tuesday. Though a PFI activist was arrested in connection with the incident, Salim was still absconding.


