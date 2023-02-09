ADVERTISEMENT

Police say Maoist group was at Aralam, register case under UAPA

February 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the visit of a Maoist group to Vietnam Colony at Aralam panchayat in Kannur.

The police confirmed that a Maoist group led by C.P. Moideen reached the colony on Monday, February 6.

The police identified the members in the group as Jisha, Jayan, Vikram Gowda, and Soman. A Thunderbolt commando team of the police carried out a combing operation in the area.

The team of Maoists reached the colony and collected food items and went back to the Kottiyoor forest the same day at 9 p.m. The police said they were armed and spoke Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

In a statement, the residents of the colony told the police that the Maoists entered two houses and enquired about wages and availability of ration. They allegedly threatened them not to inform the police about their arrival there.

