Police say gang of imposters targeted actor

Kochi

25 June 2020 23:25 IST

They allegedly targeted aspiring actors too

Actor Shamna Kasim, who received threats and extortion demands, has turned out to be just another victim targeted by a gang of imposters out to make quick bucks through dubious means ranging from blackmailing to public shaming.

It has emerged that the four persons arrested by the Maradu police for targeting Ms. Kasim was part of a nine-member gang who had similarly targeted aspiring actors looking to make it big in the tinsel town.

“We have filed three first information reports based on three separate complaints from three victims. We have also formed a special investigation team headed by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner to probe the racket and arrest the remaining accused,” said Vijay Sakhare, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Severe charges

While in the case of Ms.Kasim, extortion and cheating were among the charges invoked, the police are planning to invoke more severe charges, including human trafficking, in the other cases.

It has emerged that the gang enticed the other three women by offering them acting chances but later turned them into escorts for an alleged gold smuggling deal by offering them big bucks. However, they later claimed that the deal with the Gujarati smuggler was stuck owing to lack of money and usurped money and gold ornaments from the women.

In the case of Ms. Kasim, one Rafeeque, among the four arrested, was the imposter who got in touch with her evincing interest in marrying her. “He was already married and had two children. He used the profile of a TikTok star to hoodwink the actor and never revealed his real self,” said Mr. Sakhare.

He had pretended to be a wealthy businessman and so when he asked Ms.Kasim for ₹1 lakh it raised her suspicions. Then a section of the gang visited her home at Maradu under the guise of taking the marriage proposal forward and acted quite strangely by taking her pictures and that of her home and property.

Suspicious behaviour

They departed seeking some time to bring the parents of the ‘bridegroom’ around to the proposal. Ms. Kasim grew suspicious after the ‘bridegroom’ went incommunicado with his mobile phone permanently switched off.

Since she had conversations with the person, she feared whether it was recorded and would be some way used to blackmail her. Hence, Ms. Kasim lodged a petition with Mr. Sakhare.