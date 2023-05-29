Police rule out chances of assault of infant in Panniyankara

May 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The one-and-half-year-old girl child, who was admitted at the Institute of Maternal and Children’s Health in Kozhikode, reportedly with serious injuries on her private parts last week, has been discharged on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Panniyankara police, who are investigating the case, maintained that the injuries sustained by the infant were accidental rather than the result of an assault or abuse.

The infant was brought to the hospital on May 22 by her mother and grandmother from Panniyankara in the city. She underwent emergency surgery, following which she was kept at the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It was the hospital authorities who sent an intimation to the Panniyankara police following which they started the investigation. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities collected samples from her private parts as they had to be preserved as evidence in case of an assault. However, the hospital had complained earlier that the police did not collect the samples or send them for testing.

The Superintendent of IMCH, C. Sreekumar, said that the infant was moved to the ward from the ICU on Sunday as her condition was stable and was discharged a day later. He said that the medical report has been submitted to the Panniyankara police for investigation.

However, the police claimed they were yet to get the report. “The infant was inside the house and with her mother. There is no chance of an assault. She most probably sustained injuries by accident while playing with her toy car,” said Sambhunath K., Inspector of police.

Swabs taken from the infant’s private parts have been sent for testing and action will be taken based on the medical report from the hospital, he added.

