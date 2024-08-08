GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police reshuffle in Kerala

Published - August 08, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has made some changes in law enforcement’s top and middle echelons. 

It created an ex-cadre post for the Transport Commission equivalent to the rank of the Inspector General of Police, Headquarters. The government has posted the current Transport Commissioner, S. Sreejith, as Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters. Inspector General of Police, A. Akbar will replace Mr. Sreejith, as the next Transport Commissioner. 

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will also serve as Chairman of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd. Inspector General of Police, J. Jayanth, who is on State deputation, will replace Mr. Saheb shortly. 

The voluntary retirement of the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, T.K. Vinod Kumar, has prompted the government to post chairperson of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, Yogesh Gupta, in the former’s stead. 

Inspector General of Police, Harshita Attaluri, will assume charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director, KSBC. 

C.H. Nagaraju is the new Inspector General of Police, Crimes-I, Thiruvananthapuram. S Ajeetha Begum is the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range. Thomson Jose will replace Ms. Begum as DIG, Thrissur Range.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.