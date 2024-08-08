Police reshuffle in Kerala

The State government has made some changes in law enforcement’s top and middle echelons.

It created an ex-cadre post for the Transport Commission equivalent to the rank of the Inspector General of Police, Headquarters. The government has posted the current Transport Commissioner, S. Sreejith, as Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters. Inspector General of Police, A. Akbar will replace Mr. Sreejith, as the next Transport Commissioner.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will also serve as Chairman of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd. Inspector General of Police, J. Jayanth, who is on State deputation, will replace Mr. Saheb shortly.

The voluntary retirement of the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, T.K. Vinod Kumar, has prompted the government to post chairperson of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, Yogesh Gupta, in the former’s stead.

Inspector General of Police, Harshita Attaluri, will assume charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director, KSBC.

C.H. Nagaraju is the new Inspector General of Police, Crimes-I, Thiruvananthapuram. S Ajeetha Begum is the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range. Thomson Jose will replace Ms. Begum as DIG, Thrissur Range.