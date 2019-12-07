Police rescue woman locked up in asylum

Police rescued a woman who had been locked up in a mental health asylum by her father for marrying a man of her choice.

The woman from Cherukara, near Perinthalmanna, had looked wan and bleary-eyed from long doses of sedation when the police found her and rescued her from Santhula Trust Hospital at Koothattukulam.

A case has been charged against the woman’s father Ali, his brother Shafeek and their relative Shaheen. Police said more persons had been involved in the crime.

HC direction

The High Court has viewed the incident seriously and issued a direction that the case be investigated by an officer not below the rank of a DySP.

The court also asked the District Police Chief, Thrissur, to ensure protection for the woman and her partner. The police were also asked to investigate against the mental health centres at Koothattukulam and Thodupuzha where the woman had been detained under sedation for about a month.

The woman, who was studying for BDS at KMCT Dental College, Mukkam, was in love with a man from Varandarappilly in Thrissur for seven years. Her father opposed their marriage saying that he was financially weak and not handsome.

They were living together and had applied for registration under the Special Marriage Act when her father summoned her under the guise of a compromise on November 3.

Forcible medication

According to the woman, her father and relatives tied her up and forcibly gave her an injection on November 5 night.

When she woke up from the sedation after two days, she found herself in a cell at SH Hospital, Painkulam near Thodupuzha.

Later she was shifted to Santhula Trust Hospital, Koothattukulam. Sub-Inspector Manjit Lal, who led the police rescue team, said that she was found in a “real bad” condition after having been given a regular dose of medicines.

Her partner had filed a habeas corpus petition before the High Court. Her father had lied to the court saying that the woman was not in their custody.

The cruelty of her father and his relatives was exposed when the police found the woman at the mental health hospital on Thursday.

She was found to have been given “unwanted” treatment for a month. Police said the woman had no history of mental illness.

The High Court had even expressed its displeasure at the counsel for the woman’s father for the ill treatment given to her.