Police report on MLA’s proposal to transfer land in Erattupetta sparks row

October 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A proposal by Poonjar legislator Sebastian Kulathunkal to take over a property under the Kerala Police in Erattupetta, Kottayam, for establishing a mini-civil station has kicked off a major political controversy with communal overtones.

The issue pertains to a proposal by the legislator for obtaining 1.4 acres out of the 2.79 acres in possession of the Police department adjacent to the Erattupetta police station. After the Chief Minister forwarded the proposal to the Home department, the Police department submitted a report on the same through its State chief.

The report, submitted by the current District Police Chief K. Karthik, sought to turn down the proposal citing that Erattupetta police station, office of a Deputy Police Superintendent (Crime Branch Economic Enquiry Wing) and two police quarters function here.

It further highlighted the urgent need for constructing more quarters for accommodating 109 police personnel attached to the Erattupetta, Thidanadu and Melukavu police stations. The report, at the same time, also shed some light on the region’s tryst with religious extremism in the past.

Parking yard

“A report has already been sent to the police headquarters highlighting the need to develop a parking yard here to keep vehicles seized in the Pala and Kanjirappally sub-divisions. In view of religious terrorism issues and law and order problems, land should be kept with the police. If the land is transferred, future development of the Police department won’t be possible,” the DPC’s report noted, adding that the place can be utilised for establishing an Anti-terrorist Police Centre.

With the report drawing a sharp reaction from different quarters soon sprung the legislator into action. As part of registering his protest, Mr. Kulathunkal is slated to register a complaint in this regard with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Those remarks seek to cast aspersions on an entire region, which is not right. I will meet the CM on Wednesday and request to seek clarification on the report,” he said.

Police sources, however, have pointed out that the report merely states the fact and warned against jumping into a conclusion without considering its background . “This report was submitted soon after the Union government launched a crackdown on the Popular Front of India, which had a strong presence in Erattupetta. Similarly, it also takes note of the Vagamon SIMI camp case of 2007 and the ensuing arrests as well,’’ they explained .