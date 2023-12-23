ADVERTISEMENT

Police remain on tenterhooks as protests mark Navakerala Sadas finale

December 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State police scrambled to quell stiff protests organised by the Congress and BJP in various parts of the district. The police arrested Yuva Morcha activists after clashes outside Secretariat

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with his Cabinet colleagues arriving at the Navakerala Sadas of Nemom constituency organised at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

High-pitched protests and sporadic incidents of political violence coincided with the finale of the State government’s 44-day public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas in the district on Saturday.

The State police were on tenterhooks as they scrambled to quell stiff protests organised by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in various parts of the district.

Clash outside Secretariat

Shortly after the police managed to disperse Congress workers who participated in a protest march taken out by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) march to the State police headquarters, Yuva Morcha clashed with the police outside the Secretariat. The protest turned unruly after the protesters attempted to topple barricades and burned tyres. Despite the police using water cannons thrice on the protesters, they laid siege on the M.G. Road. This prompted the police to arrest the Yuva Morcha activists, including State president C.R. Praphul Krishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, several workers of BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits marched to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas in Nemon constituency in protest against the decision to “encroach” the Poojappura Saraswathi Mandapam and turn it into a reception committee office for the outreach programme.

While the march was blocked around a km away from the Poojappura ground, the programme venue, the activists confronted the police by attempting to scale the barricades. One person was injured in the clash. BJP district president V.V. Rajesh inaugurated the demonstration.

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen stages a solo protest near his house along the route of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade, near Poojappura, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: S.. MAHINSHA

Chandy Oommen, MLA, held a one-man protest, sitting on a chair in black attire on the roadside outside the Puthuppally House in Jagathy. He refused to budge from his position despite intimidation tactics by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers who had lined the road to greet the Chief Minister’s convoy. A police group stationed in the area prevented a possible conflict in the area.

Security breach

The protests also paved the way for a security breach when six workers of Revolutionary Youth Front, the youth wing of Revolutionary Socialist Party, managed to enter the Secretariat and shout slogans against the Chief Minister outside the North Block where his office is situated. They were soon apprehended by the police. The protesters are suspected to have entered the special security zone after obtaining passes.

Nearly 15 Yuva Morcha workers were taken into custody after waving black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy near Sreekaryam. The police lathi-charged the activists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US