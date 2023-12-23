Police remain on tenterhooks as protests mark Navakerala Sadas finale

December 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

High-pitched protests and sporadic incidents of political violence coincided with the finale of the State government’s 44-day public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas in the district on Saturday.

The State police were on tenterhooks as they scrambled to quell stiff protests organised by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in various parts of the district.

Clash outside Secretariat

Shortly after the police managed to disperse Congress workers who participated in a protest march taken out by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) march to the State police headquarters, Yuva Morcha clashed with the police outside the Secretariat. The protest turned unruly after the protesters attempted to topple barricades and burned tyres. Despite the police using water cannons thrice on the protesters, they laid siege on the M.G. Road. This prompted the police to arrest the Yuva Morcha activists, including State president C.R. Praphul Krishnan.

Later, several workers of BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits marched to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas in Nemon constituency in protest against the decision to “encroach” the Poojappura Saraswathi Mandapam and turn it into a reception committee office for the outreach programme.

While the march was blocked around a km away from the Poojappura ground, the programme venue, the activists confronted the police by attempting to scale the barricades. One person was injured in the clash. BJP district president V.V. Rajesh inaugurated the demonstration.

Chandy Oommen, MLA, held a one-man protest, sitting on a chair in black attire on the roadside outside the Puthuppally House in Jagathy. He refused to budge from his position despite intimidation tactics by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers who had lined the road to greet the Chief Minister’s convoy. A police group stationed in the area prevented a possible conflict in the area.

Security breach

The protests also paved the way for a security breach when six workers of Revolutionary Youth Front, the youth wing of Revolutionary Socialist Party, managed to enter the Secretariat and shout slogans against the Chief Minister outside the North Block where his office is situated. They were soon apprehended by the police. The protesters are suspected to have entered the special security zone after obtaining passes.

Nearly 15 Yuva Morcha workers were taken into custody after waving black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy near Sreekaryam. The police lathi-charged the activists.