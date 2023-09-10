ADVERTISEMENT

Police register cases on alleged casteist abuse

September 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police have launched a probe into an incident in which a Dalit man was hurled a casteist slur during an argument over winning a contract awarded by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

According to official sources, the incident occurred a few days ago over a tender process for awarding contract to prepare ‘unni appams’ during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

While Subi, who hails from Pallichal, accused Jagdish, of Vattiyoorkavu, and Ramesh, of Karakulam, of hurling a casteist slur, the latter duo accused the former of abusing them. While the police have registered two cases involving Section 294 B (abuse) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Subi’s complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is being investigated by Cantonment Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and both parties have been directed to appear before the officer on Monday to provide their statements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US