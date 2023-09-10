HamberMenu
Police register cases on alleged casteist abuse

September 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police have launched a probe into an incident in which a Dalit man was hurled a casteist slur during an argument over winning a contract awarded by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

According to official sources, the incident occurred a few days ago over a tender process for awarding contract to prepare ‘unni appams’ during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

While Subi, who hails from Pallichal, accused Jagdish, of Vattiyoorkavu, and Ramesh, of Karakulam, of hurling a casteist slur, the latter duo accused the former of abusing them. While the police have registered two cases involving Section 294 B (abuse) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Subi’s complaint.

The case is being investigated by Cantonment Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and both parties have been directed to appear before the officer on Monday to provide their statements.

