Police register cases after students allege molestation

Past incident revealed in counselling session

KASARAGOD

The police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act after three students of a government high school revealed during counselling that they had been molested by neighbours and relatives on various occasions. The students revealed the abuse during a one-to-one counselling session after a POCSO awareness campaign was held at the school within the Bekal police station limits.

Based on a complaint filed by the school headmaster, the police registered the cases. According to the police, the students were allegedly molested and bullied by four accused, who are their neigbhours and distant relatives. They were molested four years ago when they were in the sixth grade. Bekal Inspector V.P. Vipin and ASI Rajeev, who are the investigating officers, said that a detailed investigation would be carried out as the incident took place four years ago.