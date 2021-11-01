Police register case in child’s death in Kannur

Kannur

01 November 2021 19:09 IST

The Kannur city police have registered a case of unnatural death in an incident in which an 11-year-old girl died of fever.

The police are looking into allegations that the girl, who had high fever, was not given proper medical treatment by her family that believed in superstitions. A case has been registered on a complaint filed by the uncle of the deceased.

The deceased was identified as M.A. Fatima, daughter of M.C. Abdul Sattar and M.A. Sabira, residents of Nalavayal in Kannur city. Fatima was studying in the seventh standard.

Locals said Fatima had been suffering from fever for three days. On Sunday morning, the child was brought to a private hospital by 3 p.m. as the fever did not subside. However, hospital sources said that the child was brought dead.

The body was taken to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. An autopsy was conducted.

The city police said they would take further action after receiving the post-mortem report.