Police register case for vandalising private buses at Cherthala

July 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case in connection with the vandalism of private buses at Cherthala.

Following a row between employees at the Cherthala bus stand over timings that left two members of the BMS union injured, six buses belonging to V.S. Suneesh of Pattanakkad were damaged on June 29.

Though the vehicles were repaired and restarted services, the buses were attacked again on Saturday night. Vandalism of buses was thought to be revenge attacks.

The owner reportedly suffered a loss to the tune of ₹8 lakh in two attacks. The Cherthala police on Tuesday said that no arrest had been made so far in the case.

