Kerala

Police register case for bullying of teachers on social media

Ironically, it was a class on a speech by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde focussing on women empowerment that set off a swarm of trolls, videos, pictures, and comments on social media against the women teachers who helmed the session for Class 12 students of State schools on the first day of online classes in the new academic year on June 1. Another teacher who took a session for Class 1 students too was not spared.

KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath said it was painful to see videos for the First Bell online classes being presented in an offensive manner . Mr. Sadath told The Hindu that they had submitted a complaint to Cyberdome nodal officer and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham.

Meanwhile, the cyber wing of the State police have traced those behind the social media abuse. Sources said the admin of the WhatsApp group was traced to Malappuram.

5 lakh hits

Besides the viewership on the Victers channel, many of the online class videos had received 5 lakh hits. While unsolicited comments were expected, pages with objectionable names were making the rounds. It was to check these that action was being taken. Forwarding such content too was a punishable offence, he said.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the bullying of teachers was a blot on the State’s culture.

A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station in the State capital on a complaint by Mr. Sadath. The Kerala State Women’s Commission and Kerala State Youth Commission have also taken a suo motu cases. In Kochi, the Eloor police on Tuesday seized the mobile phone of a juvenile found to have passed an offensive comment about a teacher who took class over Victers.

