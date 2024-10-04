Police register case against truck owner Manaf over alleged social media attack

The Chevayur police on October 4 (Friday) registered a case against truck owner Manaf following a complaint filed by late truck driver Arjun’s family holding him accountable for the alleged social media attacks against them.

The case was registered against him under Sections 192 (Punishment for intentionally or maliciously provoking someone to incite a riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 120 (o) (Punishment for causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person) of the Kerala Police Act.

The case would be investigated under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College) A. Umesh. It was on Thursday that the family approached the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) seeking an investigation into Manaf’s role in triggering the social media attack against them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manaf said he was never part of triggering any hostile campaign against Arjun’s family on social media as alleged. He broke down while explaining his concerns with the media and said that he would continue to support Arjun’s family.

It was on October 2 that the family came up with grave allegations against Mr. Manaf and accused him of marketing their sentiments. They had criticised Manaf for creating a YouTube channel to webcast visuals of the rescue operations. They had also alleged attempts by various quarters to mobilise money in the name of Arjun.