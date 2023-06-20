HamberMenu
Police register case against Nikhil Thomas

June 20, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayamkulam police on Tuesday registered a case against former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas who secured M.Com admission at Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam, by allegedly submitting a fake degree certificate.

Mr. Thomas was booked for cheating and forgery. Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Nath said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the college principal. Mr. Nath said that a two-member police team had been dispatched to Raipur to examine the authenticity of the B.Com certificate issued by Kalinga University that Mr. Thomas furnished to obtain admission to the postgraduate course at MSM College.

Meanwhile, MSM College manager P.A. Hilal Babu told mediapersons that Mr. Thomas was admitted to the college based on the recommendation of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader. He, however, did not disclose the name of the political leader.

Mr. Thomas studied BCom at MSM College during 2017-20. However, he did not clear the exam. Later, he joined the MCom course (2021-23 batch) at the same college in January 2022 with a 2017-20 BCom certificate issued by Kalinga University, Raipur.

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a protest march to the office of the district police chief in Alappuzha demanding Mr. Thomas’ arrest.

