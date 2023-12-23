Police register case against members of CM’s security detail

December 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha South police on Saturday registered a case against two members of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security detail who allegedly attacked Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in a “brutal” manner in Alappuzha on December 15.

The First Information Report was registered against the Chief Minister’s gunman Anil Kumar and police officer Sandeep S. under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 1, Alappuzha, earlier in the day directed the police to register a case and conduct an investigation into the incident. The court issued the order after considering a complaint filed by YC State secretary Ajay Juel Kuriakose.

Mr. Kuriakose and KSU district president Thomas A.D. who raised slogans against the government when the Navakerala bus, ferrying the State Cabinet to a Navakerala Sadas in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency, was passing by General Hospital Junction in Alappuzha sustained injuries to their ligament and head respectively after the security personnel with lathis beat them up.

The complainant noted that after the vehicle carrying the Chief Minister passed by, his gunman wearing civilian clothes got out from an escort vehicle and beat him and Mr. Thomas “without provocation” using a “police baton while uttering abusive words”. Subsequently, Sandeep and three other police officials got out of the vehicle and started beating the duo.

Mr. Kuriakose noted that he and his friend were brutally attacked while they were in the “physical custody of the local police”. “The actions done by the accused were because of the instigation and abetment made by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan,” reads the complaint.

The petitioner moved the court after local police did not act on a complaint filed by the duo after the incident.