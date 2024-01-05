GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police register case against KGNA members

January 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police have registered a case against around 100 Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) activists. The case was filed on charges of trespassing within the collectorate, participating in a group protest, and causing traffic obstruction. No case has been filed against MLA M. Vijin who inaugurated the protest march at Collectorate premises.

Nurses had gathered to urge the Central government’s reinstatement of the state’s financial share, address ration issues, implement nurse promotions, settle leave allowances, and clear salary revision arrears on Thursday. In the absence of the police at the gate protestors entered the Collectorate causing confusion.

During the inauguration, Kannur Town sub-inspector P.P Shameel allegedly warned Mr. Vijin of arrest unless he leaves the premises. A woman police who asked his name further provoked him. He later clarified that his frustration was directed at the town police for alleged misbehavior.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan spoke in MLA’s defense criticizing the police.

