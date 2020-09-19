Police register case against KBTA leader

Thrissur

19 September 2020 00:13 IST

Alleged misbehaviour with women

The Thrissur West Police on Friday registered a case against the Kerala Bus Transport Association (KBTA) leader Johnson Padamadan for allegedly misbehaving with women workers in the Regional Transport Office.

According to a complaint lodged by women workers in the RTO, Mr. Padamadan barged into the office without maintaining COVID-19 guidelines and took photos and videos of women workers there and posted them on social media. He also allegedly threatened women workers in the office.

In a complaint, the workers urged the Women’s Commission to ban Mr. Padamadan, who visited the office frequently without maintaining any COVID-19 guidelines, from entering the office.

