ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case after woman dies following childbirth in Kannur

December 23, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the death of a 28-year-old woman who passed away at a hospital in Payyannur after giving birth through surgery.

V. Athira, 28, a resident of Kangol North, underwent surgery and delivered a baby boy on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Following the delivery, Athira was moved to the post-operative ward. However, she reportedly collapsed due to low blood pressure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The relatives rushed her to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. However, Athira’s life could not be saved.

Her husband K.V. Abhay, who was abroad, arrived home on Friday morning after being informed of the her death. Meanwhile, the Payyannur police registered a case of unnatural death and conducted an inquest.

The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem. Newborn will be taken care of by the realtives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kannur / death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US