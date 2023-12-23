GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police register case after woman dies following childbirth in Kannur

December 23, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the death of a 28-year-old woman who passed away at a hospital in Payyannur after giving birth through surgery.

V. Athira, 28, a resident of Kangol North, underwent surgery and delivered a baby boy on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Following the delivery, Athira was moved to the post-operative ward. However, she reportedly collapsed due to low blood pressure.

The relatives rushed her to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. However, Athira’s life could not be saved.

Her husband K.V. Abhay, who was abroad, arrived home on Friday morning after being informed of the her death. Meanwhile, the Payyannur police registered a case of unnatural death and conducted an inquest.

The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem. Newborn will be taken care of by the realtives.

