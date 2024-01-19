ADVERTISEMENT

Police register another case against Rahul Mamkootathil

January 19, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered another case against Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with a reception organised by the Youth Congress on his release from prison here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mamkootathil is listed as second accused in the case for unlawful assembly and related offences. Nemom Shajeer, Thiruvananthapuram district president of the Youth Congress, is the first accused.

The police have reportedly registered cases against 12 Youth Congress activists.

Mr. Mamkootathil had been arrested on January 9 and remanded in judicial custody in connection with Youth Congress protests in the State capital. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here had granted him bail on Wednesday. In the evening, the Youth Congress organised the reception upon his release from prison.

