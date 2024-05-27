GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police recreates Mayor-driver spat

Investigators claim findings lend credence to Arya Rajendran’s grievance that the driver made lewd gestures at her and her sister-in-law. Yadhu’s plea to bring the probe under court’s supervision rejected. He alleges bid to frame him by protecting the Mayor.

Published - May 27, 2024 09:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police late Sunday recreated the scenes that led to the spat between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and KSRTC empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu a month ago.

The purported moments that preceded the altercation that had taken place near Saphalyam Complex on April 27 were re-enacted as part of the efforts being made by the police to gather evidence in the probe into the Mayor’s complaint.

The elaborate recreation of the alleged crime involved a bus and a car that were headed from Plammoodu towards PMG. The police chose the exact time of the purported incident for their pursuit.

The investigators claimed to have obtained findings that lend credence to Ms. Rajendran’s grievance that the driver had made lewd gestures at her and her sister-in-law. Such obscene acts are visible to those seated in the rear seats of the car when it is closely trailed by the bus, the police said.

Confidential statement

The case, which was initially investigated by Cantonment police, is currently being handled by the Museum police. The Mayor recently provided a confidential statement before the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court XII on her complaint against Mr. Yadhu.

Meanwhile, a plea submitted by Mr. Yadhu for bringing the police investigation under the court’s supervision was rejected on Monday. Expressing dissatisfaction at the ongoing probe, the complainant had alleged attempts being made to frame him by protecting the Mayor, her husband K.M. Sachin, MLA, and the others who were involved in the spat.

In his complaint, he charged the group with exerting their influence to destroy the memory card in the digital video recorder unit of the CCTV camera in the bus.

