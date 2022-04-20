Police recover weapons during drug raid in Kerala
The Mangalapuram police on Tuesday stumbled upon a cache of weapons during a raid conducted in a history-sheeter’s house in order to confiscate narcotic substances.
Based on a tip-off, the police led a covert operation in the house of Noufal (21) at Thonnakkal. While they found 20 grams of ganja, the officers were in for a surprise. The search also yielded a number of weapons, including an airgun, five swords and five machetes.
The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances behind the storage of the weapons.
