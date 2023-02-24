Police recover tribesperson’s call details

February 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Kozhikode

The special investigation team probing the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad, has recovered details of calls he reportedly made to seek police help on the day of his missing from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises.

According to sources, he dialled the State-level police helpline three times reportedly to explain his grievances. However, the calls were disconnected due to technical issues. Police officers associated with the investigation said they were continuing with the process of recording the statements of suspected persons behind the man’s death.