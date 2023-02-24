ADVERTISEMENT

Police recover tribesperson’s call details

February 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The special investigation team probing the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad, has recovered details of calls he reportedly made to seek police help on the day of his missing from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises.

According to sources, he dialled the State-level police helpline three times reportedly to explain his grievances. However, the calls were disconnected due to technical issues. Police officers associated with the investigation said they were continuing with the process of recording the statements of suspected persons behind the man’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US