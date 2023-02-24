HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police recover tribesperson’s call details

February 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The special investigation team probing the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad, has recovered details of calls he reportedly made to seek police help on the day of his missing from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital premises.

According to sources, he dialled the State-level police helpline three times reportedly to explain his grievances. However, the calls were disconnected due to technical issues. Police officers associated with the investigation said they were continuing with the process of recording the statements of suspected persons behind the man’s death.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.