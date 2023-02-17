Police recover shirt of tribal man

February 17, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday recovered the soiled shirt of the tribal man who reportedly ended his life near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The police also recovered a comb, a packet of beedi, and ₹140 from near the crime scene.

On February 9, Viswanathan, 46, was allegedly manhandled by some people who accused him of stealing a mobile phone. He had come to the hospital for the delivery of his wife.

According to an initial examination by the special squad, there were no suspicious bloodstains or broken buttons as signs of the alleged manhandling.

“The shirt will be sent for forensic examination as part of the continuing probe though we have not found anything suspicious in our examination. We recovered it nearly six metres away from the crime scene,” said Assistant Commissioner (Medical College) K. Sudarsan. He said a special meeting convened on Friday by the Inspector General of Police Neeraj Kumar Gupta reviewed the progress in the investigation.

However, there was no progress in efforts to identify individuals who were caught on camera arguing with Viswanathan. Following directives from the police higher-ups, the special squad has started gathering details of about 20 bystanders who were present near the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at the time of the incident.

Police sources said some of them have been quizzed as part of the efforts to identify the suspected persons caught on the surveillance cameras. Hospital records about admitted patients and their visitors have also been collected to cross-check with the available visuals.

Though medical college authorities have ruled out any suspected manhandling attempts, citing autopsy report, a senior police officer said the possibility of conducting a re-postmortem could not be ruled out. The family had been demanding a re-postmortem. “Viswanathan could end his life at a time when he was blessed with a child after several years of waiting.

Meanwhile, the national committee of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) appealed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to visit Kerala and directly examine the circumstances that led to the suspicious tribal death in the State. In a letter sent to the panel, BJYM national secretary said the participation of common people in such public trials abetting the death of hapless tribespeople could not be taken lightly.