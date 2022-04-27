Police recover machete used for Sreenivasan murder

Two accused taken to different sites for verification

One of the accused in the A. Sreenivasan murder case being brought by the police for verification at Mambaram, near Palakkad town, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Two accused taken to different sites for verification

A police team investigating the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan has recovered a machete used by the assailants. The police team also recovered the dress worn by one of the assailants while committing the murder.

The police took two of the accused, Abdul Rahman, 20, Firok K., who were arrested on Tuesday, to different sites for verification on Wednesday.

The police said it was Abdul Rahman who hacked Sreenivasan using a machete when Firos had driven the bike. The machete was recovered from near a quarry at Mambra, Kallekkad. Wrapped in a plastic cover, the machete was found abandoned at a bamboo cluster. The police said the weapon had blood stains on it.

The accused were then taken to Mangalamkunnu. Abdul Rahiman had abandoned his clothes at Nilavilikkunnu, while Firos had abandoned his T-shirt about 1 km away from that spot.

The police later took the accused to the auto shop at Melamuri where Sreenivasan was murdered. The police parried the attempts of a group of RSS men to manhandle the accused at Melamuri.

The accused were later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody.