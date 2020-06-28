Police record statement of Mahesan’s wife

Alappuzha

28 June 2020 20:09 IST

Family hands over to police note purportedly written by Mahesan

The Mararikulam police on Sunday recorded the statements of Usha Devi, wife of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan, who was found dead last week.

Sources said the family had handed over a note written by Mahesan before his death to the police. In the letter, Mahesan noted that he was constantly insulted and attempts were being made to frame him in cases related to the Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme.

Mahesan, a former aide to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, allegedly ended his life. His body was found hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24.

His family has already demanded a probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others in his death. They have urged the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief to constitute a special investigation team to look into his death.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.