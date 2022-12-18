Police record first arrest in TTP job scam

December 18, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Venjaramoodu police on Sunday arrested one person on the charge of cheating several job aspirants of large sums of money after providing them false promise of employment in the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP).

Nearly 30 people are suspected to have been cheated of around ₹1.85 crore in the job fraud in which the police suspects the involvement of the functionaries of the Kochuveli-based public-sector undertaking.

The prime accused, Palayam native Divya Jyothi T.K., alias Divya Nair, 41, was apprehended from her house.

The development has come amid growing criticism over the alleged inaction by the police despite receiving several complaints. Cases were registered in the Cantonment and Venjaramoodu police stations in October and November respectively.

TTP legal assistant general manager K. Sasikumaran Thampi, Divya’s husband Rajesh and two other accomplices, Prem Kumar and Syam Lal, are the other accused in the cases. While Divya has been remanded in judicial custody, efforts are under way to nab the others. Rajesh is suspected to be on the run, official sources said.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint submitted by a Pirappancode native who had handed over ₹14 lakh in 2020 after being promised permanent employment in the TTP as a chemist. Another complainant in a case registered in the Cantonment police station had purportedly given ₹10 lakh in 2018 after being offered job as assistant chemist with a monthly income of ₹75,000.

According to the police, the gang found their victims after posting job offers on Facebook groups. After convincing the applicants of the possibilities of the high-paying jobs, the gang would call them for interview at Sasikumaran’s cabin in the TTP. They used to purportedly collect half of the demanded sum before the interview and the remaining later. The applicants had been allegedly directed to transfer the amounts to Divya’s bank account.

The accused have been booked under provisions, including Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.