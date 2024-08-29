GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police raid uncovers fake online lottery operations at Manjeswaram

The fake tickets were being sold through a website called Kerala Lottery Online.in

Published - August 29, 2024 12:02 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A police raid on a lottery agency at Koliyur, Manjeswaram, has revealed illegal sale of fake lottery tickets online, sparking a significant investigation. The shop was found to be allegedly operating a fraudulent lottery scheme in violation of the Lottery Act.

The raid, conducted by a team led by Manjeswaram Special Investigation Team officer Visakh resulted in the seizure of equipment, including a laptop and mobile phones, used for the alleged illicit operation. The fake tickets were being sold through a website called Kerala Lottery Online.in, which mimicked the official Kerala State Lottery site.

Jojo, a resident of Majirpalla and operator of the lottery shop, is under investigation, with the police suspecting that more individuals could be involved in the scam. Inspector Tolson P. Joseph, who directed the raid, said that arrests would be made after further examination and evidence collection.

The Lottery department has reiterated that it does not conduct any online lottery sales, emphasising that only paper lotteries are legitimate. The incident has raised concerns about the widespread sale of counterfeit lottery tickets across the State, with citizens calling for a deeper investigation to identify and apprehend those behind the scam. Besides, there are reports that single-number lottery scams are also rampant in the area.

Kasaragod / Kerala / fraud / gaming and lottery

