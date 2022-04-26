Police raid SDPI Palakkad district office

‘Some who had connection with Sreenivasan murder had visited office’

The police raided the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district committee office here on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan at Melamuri.

The police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) P.C. Haridas raided the SDPI office and reportedly seized some documents. However, police refused to disclose any details.

SDPI offices at Pattambi and Thrithala were raided in the past two days. The police raided the party district committee office on the Matha Kovil Street in Palakkad town on Tuesday after monitoring the movement of the party cadres in the past few days.

The police said some who had connection with the RSS man’s murder had reached the SDPI office, and the functioning of the office had become less active since then. The police indicated more raids on SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) functionaries in the coming days.