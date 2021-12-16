Police raid SDPI offices

The Police raided the offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) at several places in the district on Thursday in connection with the murder of RSS worker A. Sanjith.

The raids were conducted at the PFI and SDPI offices at Nenmara, Cherpulasseri, Shoranur, Puthunagaram, and Athikkode. Police sources indicated that some incriminating pieces of evidence were recovered in the raids.

Sanjith was hacked to death by a gang at Mambaram, near here, in November. PFI activists were found to have been behind the murder.

Although the police arrested two persons involved in the murder and another who helped them, the main culprits are still at large.

Sanjith’s family had protested alleging slackness on the part of the police. The BJP too is planning an agitation against the police.

The police sources said that Thursday’s raids were part of a move to strengthen the investigation. They were hopeful of catching the culprits soon.