Police raid Manjeswaram MLA’s house

Police raided the houses of Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal, who are accused in an investment fraud case, on Tuesday.
The raid was carried out by a team headed by Chandera Sub Inspector P Narayanan at the MLA's house in Padana and at the Chandera house of Mr. Pookoya, who has been absconding for the past five days.
Mr. Narayanan told The Hindu that no significant evidence related to the cases have been found. However, they have documents related to the shops which may be significant to the present case.
Besides a cheque bounce case in Kanhangad Magistrate Court, there are 13 cases that have been filed in various police stations against them in the district. The Chandera police station alone has seven cases related to fraud worth ₹81 lakh.
In the wake of increasing cases, the District Police Chief D Shilpa, had already transferred seven cases to the District Crime Branch, who will be investigating them. More cases are likely to be transferred, sources said.
