Police raid IUML State secretary Abdurrahman Kallai’s house

The police raided the house of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary Abdurrahman Kallai on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted against the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in the construction of Mattannur Juma Masjid.

The police had earlier registered the arrest of three persons in the case, including Abdurrahman Kallai. The other accused are M.C. Kunhahammed, president of Mahalla Committee and Congress leader, and U. Maharoof, secretary of Mahalla Committee and IUML leader.

The police had registered a case on the complaint by M.V. Shameer, a member of the mosque committee. According to the complaint, the accused had swindled money during the construction of the Masjid and a shopping complex attached to it, cheating the Waqf Board. It said the construction was done without the permission of the Waqf Board.