Police raid IUML State secretary Abdurrahman Kallai’s house

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 18, 2022 21:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police raided the house of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary Abdurrahman Kallai on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted against the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in the construction of Mattannur Juma Masjid.

The police had earlier registered the arrest of three persons in the case, including Abdurrahman Kallai. The other accused are M.C. Kunhahammed, president of Mahalla Committee and Congress leader, and U. Maharoof, secretary of Mahalla Committee and IUML leader.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had registered a case on the complaint by M.V. Shameer, a member of the mosque committee. According to the complaint, the accused had swindled money during the construction of the Masjid and a shopping complex attached to it, cheating the Waqf Board. It said the construction was done without the permission of the Waqf Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app