Police question Vellappally in Mahesan death case

The police team probing the death of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader K.K. Mahesan on Friday interrogated SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Officials said the team led by Mararikulam circle inspector S. Rajesh questioned Mr. Natesan for over four hours and recorded his statements. Officials said that a report would be submitted in the court after completing the investigation. The police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death.

Mahesan, a former aide of Mr. Natesan, allegedly ended his life. His body was found hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24. A note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room where he was found dead contained the names of Mr. Natesan and his aide K.L. Ashokan.

Mr. Ashokan was questioned by the police on Wednesday.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam's controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of funds. Prior to his death, Mahesan had posted letters written by him on social media — one addressed to circle inspector, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, and another to Mr. Natesan, levelling various allegations.

He had also written a letter to Crime Branch ADGP Tomin Thachankary stating that deliberate attempts were being made to implead him in the case related to the microfinance fraud in the SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union.

Mahesan’s family has already demanded a probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step. They have urged the State government to constitute a special investigation team to look into the death.