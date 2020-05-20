Police protection for Orthodox faction vicar

The Kerala High Court has ordered police protection for an Orthodox faction vicar and his assistants to conduct services at the Marthoman Church, Mulamthuruthy, Ernakulam.
Justice Muhammed Mustaque has issued the directive while allowing a petition filed by vicar Fr. Geo George and three assistant vicars of the Orthodox faction seeking police protection for conducting services at the church. The court has directed the police to ensure that no person other than the petitioners are allowed to conduct religious services in the church. Besides, the police should ensure that the affairs of the church are not obstructed by priests of the Jacobite faction.
The court has also ordered that if any force is required to take over the management and entrust it to the petitioners, it shall also be done by the police.
The court made it clear that all parishioners are free to attend the services of the church and the petitioners shall not deny them any religious services.
