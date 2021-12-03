Police protection for Mambram Divakaran

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to ensure that adequate protection is given to Mambram Divakaran, an expelled Congress leader from Kozhikode contesting the election to the Mambram Cooperative Hospital Society.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered the police to ensure that effective protection was given to the election process as well.

According to the petitioner, who is the president of the society, he was facing threat following his decision to contest the elections. He alleged that K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, had asked him not to contest the election. However, he stuck to his guns, and, consequently, he was expelled from the party. There was a serious attempt to sabotage the election process.

The election is scheduled for December 5. The court ordered that videography of the election process be arranged at the cost of the petitioner.