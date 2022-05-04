Police proposes to charge Arjun Ayanki under KAAPA

KANNUR

Kannur District Police Chief R. Ilango has said the city police have proposed to charge Arjun Ayanki, the main accused in the Karipur gold smuggling quotation case, under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mr. lIango said that as part of Operation Kaval, the city police have included the name of Ayanki along with others and has recommended that they be charged under KAAPA. Some clarifications were required and the report would be handed over to DIG Rahul R. Nair.

According to the police report, Ayanki is accused in multiple cases of gold smuggling and quotation activities. If charged under KAAPA, he will not be able to enter Kannur district if the order is issued. Interestingly, the proposal has come following the complaint lodged by the Democratic Youth Federation of India against him recently.

On June 28, 2021, he was arrested by Customs in the Karipur gold smuggling case. On August 31, the High Court granted him bail on strict conditions.