Police propose autorickshaw drivers’ committee to address development demands

The police have proposed a district-level coordination committee comprising autorickshaw drivers, with equal representation from various trade union functionaries, in Kozhikode. The committee aims to prioritise the development needs of the area through discussions and expedite implementation of projects with the support of the City Corporation and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson recently held talks with leaders of the Auto-Taxi Light Motor Workers’ Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions after they announced plans for a series of protest marches over pending development projects. Mr. Johnson said that without a properly coordinated panel comprising representatives from various unions, the police would be limited in their ability to take swift action.

“There needs to be a shared consensus on which projects to implement. The sector has numerous unions and associations, each with its own plans and views. What we require now is a capable committee of drivers who can participate effectively in official discussions and work proactively to meet targets in time,” said Mr. Johnson. He added that the panel leaders would receive full support from the authorities to execute their approved list of demands.

A primary demand from leaders of various drivers’ trade unions in Kozhikode is the creation of more dedicated parking bays for autorickshaws. Despite there being nearly 7,500 autorickshaws in the city alone, the number of designated parking slots has not kept pace. The situation persists despite multiple memorandums submitted to the police and Corporation authorities.

Functionaries of the Auto-Taxi Light Motor Workers Union said that drivers faced challenging conditions owing to the lack of accessible comfort station facilities at the existing autorickshaw stands. They alleged that the police were charging hefty fines for “illegal parking” despite their failure to provide parking facilities.

“We called off our planned protest marches to the Corporation office and the Police Commissioner’s office following assurances from the police that they would consider our list of demands. We trust they will keep their word,” said T.V. Noushad, a union functionary. He added that Kozhikode had nine approved trade unions for drivers, all of which would collaborate to form a district-level coordination committee as recommended by the police.

City traffic enforcement officers pointed out that establishing dedicated parking bays required support from the Corporation and approval from the MVD. They added that the process could be taken up only in phases, as a final clearance must also be obtained from the Traffic Regulatory Committee to ensure lawful operation.