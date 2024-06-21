GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police probing two complaints related to organ trade, Kerala CM tells Assembly

Another probe by ADGP into possibilities of illegal organ trade in Kerala has not revealed any organ donation without necessary approval

Published - June 21, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has received two complaints raising the allegation of organ trade and both complaints are being looked into by the police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to the questions raised by K. Ansalan, A.C. Moideen and others, Mr. Vijayan told the Assembly on Friday that a Malappuram native had raised a complaint alleging that two private hospitals in Ernakulam had links with international organ trade. In another complaint, the allegation of illegal organ transplant had been raised against a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Both complaints were being inquired into by the police.

The first complaint was being inquired into, including it as part of the investigations being held into a complaint registered as crime 544/2024 at Nedumbassery police station. In this, three persons, Sabith Nazer, Sajith Shyam and Bellamkonda Ramaprasad, had been arrested. The person who was believed to be the kingpin in the human trafficking for organ trade was one Madhu Jayakumar, against whom “blue corner” notice was being issued with the help of Interpol, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said that according to the information given by the arrested persons, several vulnerable persons from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were fooled into thinking that organ sale was a legal activity and were allegedly trafficked for providing organs to recipients in Punjab, Kashmir and even foreign countries. In this connection, a Palakkad native, Shamir, had complained that he was taken to Iran where he “donated” one of his kidneys.

Detailed investigation into the case was on.

Surveillance measures

Meanwhile, the State had entrusted the Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to inquire into the possibilities of any illegal organ trade happening within Kerala. So far, the investigation had not revealed anything which indicated that any organ donation and transplant occurred without the necessary approval or sanction, the Chief Minister said. He said that strong surveillance measures were in place in the State to prevent any illegal organ trade.

