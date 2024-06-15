Police probe into treasury embezzlement gather momentum

The Kazhakuttam police have obtained vital clues in the probe into the embezzlement of funds from accounts held at the Kazhakuttam sub-treasury.

The police had registered two cases following an inquiry conducted by the Department of Treasuries that uncovered a treasury fraud amounting to several lakhs of rupees from pensioners. Five employees who were suspended have been implicated in the case.

It is suspected that at least ₹15 lakh has been siphoned off from four accounts, including those belonging to deceased pensioners. Authorities suspect there may have been more victims who were deceived by the group.

The Treasuries department had suspended junior superintendent N.S. Sally, senior accountant B. Gireesh Kumar, junior accountants N. Shahjahan and S. Vijayaraj of the Kazhakuttam sub-treasury, and junior superintendent S.S. Suja of Thiruvananthapuram district treasury, pending enquiry, on the basis of the probe. They have been found to have swindled ₹15.10 lakh thus far.

The departmental enquiry had been initiated on the basis of a complaint by Sreekaryam native M. Mohanakumary who found ₹2.5 lakh to have been debited from her savings account in two withdrawals.

It later came to light that the withdrawals had been made using cheque leaves from a cheque book that was issued without the complainant’s knowledge. Her signature was purportedly forged on the cheque leaves.

N. Babukuttan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam (Cyber City), said the investigation team has recovered cheque leaves that were allegedly used to have withdrawn the money. The statements of all officials who were present in the sub-treasury while the transactions had been made have been recorded, he added.

The sleuths have been exploring various angles including the possibility of more funds to have been misappropriated at the expense of more account holders.

