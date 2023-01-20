Police, politician, criminal nexus dominates public debate

January 20, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The recent flurry of suspensions and dismissals of “corrupt and criminally inclined” law enforcers has pushed the police-politician-criminal nexus that has long been out of news headlines to the fore of the public debate in the State.

The episodes, bolstered by sordid tales of police officers cavorting with violent criminals profiting from environmental crime and protection rackets, have fortified the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition. It plans to put the government in the dock when the Assembly convenes on January 23 by spotlighting the “rot that has eaten” into policing.

Top police officers say the environmentally hazardous razing of hillocks for laterite and trading and transporting the finite natural resource is a significant avenue of corruption in rural police jurisdictions.

Corrupt law enforcers turn a blind eye to laterite smuggling, often facilitated by forged passes and permits, for a sizeable cut from the illegal proceeds.

Officers say criminal gangs dominate the “earth mining trade”. They informed on their rivals to the police and give backhanders to unscrupulous officials to impound the tipper lorries and earthmovers of competitors. Dishonest officers often reciprocate by providing the racketeers with information on raids and inspections.

A similar nexus reportedly led to a mass transfer of officers from the Mangalapuram police station in the Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

Officers say wanton violence, allegedly with tacit police approval, characterised environmental crime in the State. There have been scores of clashes between criminal gangs for dominance over lucrative illegal sand and laterite mining territory.

The outsize profits from environmental crime have allowed criminals to hire costly legal expertise and safe houses and incrementally legitimise themselves by investing in other lawful businesses. Gangsters also exploit their notoriety to run protection rackets covering nightclubs, bars, and resorts.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran says the government has steadfastly ignored the elephant in the room: the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ‘s stranglehold over day-to-day Police department functioning, including deciding the posting of officers and giving political cover to criminals. The current action against felonious officers is mere tokenism to insulate the administration against criticism.