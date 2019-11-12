Police plan elaborate security at Sabarimala

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala that begins on November 17.

According to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the pilgrim season has been divided into five phases for easy and effective functioning of the police force. There would be four phases at Nilackal.

Mr. Behera said a total of 10,017 police personnel would be deployed at these places during the period.

Additional Director General of Police Sheik Darbesh Sahib will be the chief police coordinator. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner M.R. Ajithkumar and Inspector General of Police Balram Kumar Upadhyaya will be the Joint Chief Police Coordinators at Sabarimala.

Corrie Sanjaykumar Garudin, Kaliraj Maheshkumar S., and P. Prakash, all Deputy Inspector General, have been appointed as Deputy Chief Coordinators, he said.

Mr. Behera said a total of 24 superintendents of police, 112 Dy.SPs, 264 circle inspectors, 1,185 sub-inspectors and 8,402 civil police officers, including women, would be deployed for the pilgrimage season.

This is besides the 1,560 personnel attached to the State Special Branch to be deployed at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal.

A total of 2,551 police personnel will be deployed at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal and Erumeli during the first phase from November 15 to 30.

Rahul R. Nair, AIG at Police Headquarters, will be the police controller at the Sannidhanam, while K.M. Sabu and K.S. Sudarshan, Superintendents of Police (Crime Branch), will be the police controllers at Pampa and Nilackal respectively during the period.

P. Wahid, Additional City Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode, will be the police controller at Erumeli during the first phase.

Second phase

A. Sreenivas, SP (Crime Branch); Navaneeth Sharma, Commandant of KAP Batallion-IV; N. Abdul Rasheed, SP, and M.C. Devasia, Additional City Deputy Commissioner of Thrissur, will be the police controllers at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumeli during the second phase from November 30 to December 14

Third phase

R. Aditya, Thiruvananthapuram City Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Reji Jacob, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy, will be the police controllers at the Sannidhanam and Pampa respectively during the third phase from 14 to 29.

R. Elango, Commandant of KAP-III, and M. Iqbal, Additional SP (Rural), Thiruvananthapuram, will be the police controllers at Nilackal and Erumeli during the period.

Fourth phase

The fourth phase of the police deployment, from December 29 to January 16, 2020, comes during the Makarvilakku festival season and hence there will be two police coordinators for the Sannidhanam.

S. Sujith Das, AIG, and K.S. Vimal, Commandant of the Special Armed Force, will be the police controllers.

H. Manjunath, SP (Telecommunications); V. Ajith, SP (Special Cell), and B. Krishnakumar, Additional SP in Alappuzha, will be the police controllers at Pampa, Nilackal and Erumeli respectively during the period.

Auxiliary phase

B. Vijayan, Principal, Police Training College, will be the police controller at the Sannidhanam during the auxiliary phase from January 16 to 22, 2020. Shaji Sugunan, SP (Crime Branch), and K.L. Johnkutty, SP (Traffic), will be the controllers at Pampa and Nilackal during the period.

Vivek Kumar, R. Viswanath, R. Anand, Aravind Sukumaran, D. Shilpa, Vaibhav Saxena, Ankith Ashokan, Hemalatha, and Aiswarya Dongre, all SPs, would be posted as additional police controllers during the forthcoming annual pilgrim season, Mr Behera said.