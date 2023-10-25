Police personnel on Sabarimala duty need not be on their feet constantly

October 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Police personnel on Sabarimala duty who have to stand for long hours will be allowed to take a seat from the upcoming annual pilgrimage season.

In a significant decision, Kottayam District Police Chief K. Karthik declared that the police officers on pilgrimage duty need not have to be on their feet throughout the duty hours. Addressing a meeting convened recently to review the security arrangements at Erumely, a key base station of the temple, the officer suggested that there was no problem in those posted on security and traffic duty sitting on the chairs in between.

“Standing for long periods of time is part of the job description of police officers. But to be at work with minimal or no breaks is very demanding and can have an impact on their efficiency as well. It is against this backdrop that I have requested the traders and voluntary organisations to provide them chairs at their duty points,” said Mr. Karthik.

The decision comes as a great relief for the officers who are posted all across the Sabarimala routes and at crowded streets of Erumely for up to 10 hours in different shifts throughout the season. With minimal or zero access to basic necessities, including a chair, the duty often turns out to be nightmarish affair for them. Adding to their concern, there have also been instances of those caught resting while on duty being pulled up or even awarded additional duty as punishment.

“Although there are no specific rules in place against sitting while on duty, most of our superior officers always wanted it that way. Now that the police chief has openly declared his stance and so many people are coming forward to provide us chairs, it is expected that the duty will become more comfortable,” said a civil police officer attached to a police station in Kottayam.

Reflective jackets

Meanwhile, the police have kick-started efforts to arrange reflective jackets and traffic batons for the personnel on duty during night. The move comes against the wake of a police officer on Sabarimala duty sustaining injuries during an accident near Erumely last year.

As part of streamlining crowd management duties at Erumely, the police have also sought to set up a centralised announcement system for the pilgrims instead of establishing announcement units at different points across the town.